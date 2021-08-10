RapidGems

Gift Store: Web App Design

Gift Store: Web App Design user experience gift box pink shopping shopify ui design branding ui design web app app design online shop online store marketplace shopping app gifting app gifting gift clean design adobe xd
"Every gift is a wish of happiness."

Hello, fellow Dribbblers, 
Do you enjoy sending and receiving gifts?

This is a concept shot of a web app for an online gift shop by our designer Sreelakshmi S Warrier. Please show some love and share your thoughts and feedback.

