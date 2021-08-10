New Era's icon set 😍

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We believe that great design lays in the small details that compliment the whole, that's why we put a priority in each & every icon we create 🔥
This icon set is part of New Era's branding, featuring the changing market & the investment criteria.
👉🏼Visit New Era's case study on our website here case study
😉 follow us Instagram | Facebook | Linkedin