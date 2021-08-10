Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shaikul Islam

VM Music Logo Design

Shaikul Islam
Shaikul Islam
  • Save
VM Music Logo Design motion graphics versatile flat logo flat business band dj music logo music graphic design branding illustration symbol identity design logo creative logo corporate clean logo minimalist logo
Download color palette

Project: VM Music Logo Design

Get in touch!
Mail: shaikulislamsmt@gmail.com or Make a logo

Thank you.

Shaikul Islam
Shaikul Islam

More by Shaikul Islam

View profile
    • Like