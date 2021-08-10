Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ryan J. McCardle

Angel Grove Security Team

Angel Grove Security Team shield green ranger power rangers green gold branding typography logo
For those who know me, I am a huge fan of the Power Rangers. It dawned on me today, that there never seemed to be any police around when monsters attacked the city. So I figured, outside of their more popular moniker, I’d give the Rangers a more “official” sounding name. Enjoy!

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
