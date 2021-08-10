Vania Hardy

Mikey the Turtle Comes Home

Mikey the Turtle Comes Home fish coral reef ocean underwater turtle book animal procreate nature illustration digital drawing
A digital illustration based on artwork I did for an animated lyric video. See the song "Keep Trying" by Michael Kennedy on Youtube.

