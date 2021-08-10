Greentech Media Logo Design

Hi everyone!

Here's self logo design project for digital media that covers specifically about technological developments & the environment. The logo idea came from a simple visualization of a wind power plant symbol and a box as a media symbol. What do you think guys?

