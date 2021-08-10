Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Greentech Media Logo Design

Greentech Media Logo Design
Hi everyone!
Here's self logo design project for digital media that covers specifically about technological developments & the environment. The logo idea came from a simple visualization of a wind power plant symbol and a box as a media symbol. What do you think guys?
Don't forget to like and share your thoughts about this design guys!
I'm currently available for work opportunities
📬 faikarproject@gmail.com
Let's connect
✌️ Instagram

Visualize the brand with a simple and meaningful approach
