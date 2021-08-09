Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jeehom
Hiwow

Shipping App

Jeehom
Hiwow
Jeehom for Hiwow
Hire Us
  • Save
Shipping App logo apple ui card app product order delivery deliver interface track transport logistics company logistic cargo storage map parcel application design courier delivery application tracking
Shipping App logo apple ui card app product order delivery deliver interface track transport logistics company logistic cargo storage map parcel application design courier delivery application tracking
Shipping App logo apple ui card app product order delivery deliver interface track transport logistics company logistic cargo storage map parcel application design courier delivery application tracking
Download color palette
  1. express.png
  2. express2.png
  3. express3.png

Hi there y’all! 👋
Today, we want to show you our thoughts on the distribution application, which covers more than 200 cities, one-to-one distribution, orders, and intends to pick up the goods on-site, with the fastest delivery time of 25 minutes.
Have an idea? Tell us about it
📪 Email: jihoooong@gmail.com
😀 Instagram: Jeehom
🎯WhatsApp: Jeehom
💠Skype: Jeehom

Hiwow
Hiwow
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Hiwow

View profile
    • Like