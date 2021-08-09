Ryan Jarrell
Tegan

Members Only

Ryan Jarrell
Tegan
Ryan Jarrell for Tegan
Hire Us
  • Save
Members Only website marina branding boats marketplace portal member desktop mobile ux ui agency studio design
Members Only website marina branding boats marketplace portal member desktop mobile ux ui agency studio design
Download color palette
  1. SHM-MP-Dribbble-Mobile.jpg
  2. SHM-MP-Dribbble-Desktop.jpg

Our team redesigned Safe Harbor’s existing Member Portal to give it a refined look-and-feel. The platform serves more than 40,000 Marina members, providing an accessible, unique space for each user. Members can log in and update their personal profile, adjust insurance preferences, make invoice payments and engage in contract negotiations.

The Member Portal also includes access to the Safe Harbor Marketplace, an exclusive, members-only opportunity for buying and selling boats.


Looking for a strategic design partner? Let's chat!

👋 hello@tegan.io
💻 tegan.io

Tegan
Tegan
Let's design something special.
Hire Us

More by Tegan

View profile
    • Like