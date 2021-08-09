Our team redesigned Safe Harbor’s existing Member Portal to give it a refined look-and-feel. The platform serves more than 40,000 Marina members, providing an accessible, unique space for each user. Members can log in and update their personal profile, adjust insurance preferences, make invoice payments and engage in contract negotiations.

The Member Portal also includes access to the Safe Harbor Marketplace, an exclusive, members-only opportunity for buying and selling boats.

