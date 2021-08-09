Native: Event Shopping Basket

Native is the champion of student experiences. A multi-award winning platform bringing exciting content and brands onto campus whilst providing students with event recommendations, new experiences and exclusive experiences off-campus.

We partnered with Native to bring an improved checkout flow in preparation for the annual results day. A-level results day is huge for students as they find out their university destinations, and subsequently start preparations for freshers week and other events.

Stay tuned for future iterations! 🔮