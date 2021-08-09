Sakky
Native: Event Shopping Basket

Native: Event Shopping Basket student tickets events online store ecommerce design shopping bag shop clean shopping online shopping add to cart add to basket native product ui ux ecommerce cart checkout basket
Native is the champion of student experiences. A multi-award winning platform bringing exciting content and brands onto campus whilst providing students with event recommendations, new experiences and exclusive experiences off-campus.

We partnered with Native to bring an improved checkout flow in preparation for the annual results day. A-level results day is huge for students as they find out their university destinations, and subsequently start preparations for freshers week and other events.

Stay tuned for future iterations! 🔮

