3D Room Example

3D Room Example that I made in 2020 as a part of an exercise of a course called “Master Unreal Engine 4 Desarrollo Videojuegos con Blueprints” in Udemy. The exercise consisted in making a room adding textures to it and casting light into the scene with Unreal Engine. Using the props of the software I managed to create the scene, hope you like it! :D

Posted on Aug 9, 2021
