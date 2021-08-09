🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
3D Room Example that I made in 2020 as a part of an exercise of a course called “Master Unreal Engine 4 Desarrollo Videojuegos con Blueprints” in Udemy. The exercise consisted in making a room adding textures to it and casting light into the scene with Unreal Engine. Using the props of the software I managed to create the scene, hope you like it! :D