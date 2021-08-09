Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kiwi Umbrellas Logo hand lettering lettering typography icon cute hand drawn procreate graphic design illustration logo branding design
Logo for a made up umbrella company, starring Lemon the Kiwi

