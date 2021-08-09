New Symbols

I'm building a new set of primitives on Blender for the landing view of my new portfolio.

In the first image, the idea was to think of an oversimplified "polygon" scale. Picture the triangle as the 1st possible polygon, and the circles as polygons with an specific set of sides.

In the second image, a visual scale crossing the light transmission of the shader vs. X position of the form in the plane. As shapes get closer to the light sources they become more transparent.

Part of this design process is about finding the boundaries for this visual language. Is about creating a set of rules that later I can apply to more evolved visual symbols. And as any rule, I can also bend them or even break them 🤓