Kaleemullah Basheer

Flat Design Old Man Digital Illustration

Kaleemullah Basheer
Kaleemullah Basheer
  • Save
Flat Design Old Man Digital Illustration illustration dribble character design adobe cartoon flat design graphic design
Download color palette

DAY 2 ATWORK

KALEEMULLAH

p.s.
Inspired by mark rise , I decided to start with the Daily Art project. If we want to live our dream, we need to work on it daily. This is my dream, to enjoy art. Every single day.

Kaleemullah Basheer
Kaleemullah Basheer

More by Kaleemullah Basheer

View profile
    • Like