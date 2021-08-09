Avenir Leadership - High Impact Meetings Course - Part 01

Hi Dribbblers!

We are excited to foster an elevated learning experience for our newest client, Avenir Leadership.

Since COVID, there's been a massive transition from in-person teaching to online learning and our client was no different as she made the shift into the online space.

We were excited to visually re-design her course and implement our design strategy: the Rule of 3's and balancing the 3 styles of learners — visual, auditory and tactile; to ensure a full sensory experience.

To accomplish this, we utilized a typographic hierarchy, animations and colour to guide the user. Ensuring they were always engaged with the presentation and never reached the sensation of tuning out.

