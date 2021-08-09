Susanne Aubert

iPhone Mobile - Discover and Plan Events

Susanne Aubert
Susanne Aubert
  • Save
iPhone Mobile - Discover and Plan Events eventplanner mobileapplication mobileapp appdesign iphoneevent iphonedesign mobiledesign discover events ui
Download color palette

Hi guys 👋

Here are some shots from an event mobile app I'm working on.
Let me know what you think I'd love to hear your thoughts.

Hope you enjoy it 😉

Feel free to feedback and comment.
And please help a girl out and press the heart if you love it.
Cheers!

-------------------

📮 Work with me: susanneaubert@gmail.com
🌐 www.susanne.design
💙 www.behance.net/susanneaubert

Susanne Aubert
Susanne Aubert

More by Susanne Aubert

View profile
    • Like