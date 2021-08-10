Fikrun Nashih

Exploration | Design Exhibtion - Landing Page | Mobile Version

Exploration | Design Exhibtion - Landing Page | Mobile Version popular dark mode exhibition responsive mobile version app uiux uidesign ios design minimal branding graphic design ui
  1. Dribbble Shoot Mobile Vers Newjog.png
  2. Newjog Preview Mobile.png

Hi guys long time no see. Almost more than 2 months just being a spectator on dribbble. Today is the time to play again.

This is Landing page exploration for Newyog Design District. Website for design exhibitions that are divided into several districts. Showing mobile version, will continue for desktop version exploration.

Stay safe and stay health
