Exploration | Design Exhibtion - Landing Page | Mobile Version

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi guys long time no see. Almost more than 2 months just being a spectator on dribbble. Today is the time to play again.
This is Landing page exploration for Newyog Design District. Website for design exhibitions that are divided into several districts. Showing mobile version, will continue for desktop version exploration.
Stay safe and stay health
__________
Like what you see? Let's build stuff together!
Instagram Skype