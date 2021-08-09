Roman Tochenyuk

IT News Portal Dr. Gonzo

Roman Tochenyuk
Roman Tochenyuk
  • Save
IT News Portal Dr. Gonzo illustration design vector icon forum wireframes grid gradient colors typography ui-kit logo adaptive portal news it ux branding ui
Download color palette

Hi friends 👋🏻

I present to you an educational work - a news IT portal.
View in detail on Behance .

Press "L" on your keyboard for like. Thanks for attention!)))

Linkedin

Roman Tochenyuk
Roman Tochenyuk

More by Roman Tochenyuk

View profile
    • Like