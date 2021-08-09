Mainul Hasan | Creative Logo Designer

spiral p letter, P, modern logo, logo design

spiral p letter, P, modern logo, logo design
Download color palette

spiral p letter modern logo design.
Please let me know your thoughts.

Here the design is a combination of spiral and leter p.

FOR BUY OR ORDER NEW DESIGN
WhatsApp : +8801742445295
mainulhasansobuj22@gmail.com
BEHANCE
Another portfolio : Behance: www.behance.net/mainulhasan22
Thank you

