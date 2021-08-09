Afshan Mir

Islamic Duas and Tasbih

Afshan Mir
Afshan Mir
  • Save
Islamic Duas and Tasbih tasbih duas islam dashboard muslim app
Download color palette

Won this project from a design contest. The app contains duas for muslims and its a directory for the muslim businesses. Users can use the app for the tasbih as well. I only redesigned the duas and tasbih counter.

The app is live now, "Muslim directory".

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2021
Afshan Mir
Afshan Mir

More by Afshan Mir

View profile
    • Like