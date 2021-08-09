Afshan Mir

Car Wash Bookings and E-Commerce iOS app

One of my freelance project that I did for a car wash service. I designed the client and washer dashboard which allow the both parties to smoothly pick and handover the washed cars. The App also offers the products for the car owners but the main priority of the app is to book the car washings.

Posted on Aug 9, 2021
