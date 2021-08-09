Car Wash Bookings and E-Commerce iOS app

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
One of my freelance project that I did for a car wash service. I designed the client and washer dashboard which allow the both parties to smoothly pick and handover the washed cars. The App also offers the products for the car owners but the main priority of the app is to book the car washings.