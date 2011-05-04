Jacob Etter

Blog Illustration

Jacob Etter
Jacob Etter
Hire Me
  • Save
Blog Illustration twitter birdcage hand blue tan drawing
Download color palette

Detail of an illustration accompanying a blog post about ways that big business fails to use Twitter to its fullest potential.

View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2011
Jacob Etter
Jacob Etter
A designer in Chicago
Hire Me

More by Jacob Etter

View profile
    • Like