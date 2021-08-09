Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Parvez Khan

Pizza&Hungry - Mobile App

Parvez Khan
Parvez Khan
  • Save
Pizza&Hungry - Mobile App food delivery app delivery app androidapp iosapp android ios foodapp app design clean ui uidesign clean ux design ux ui design ui
Download color palette

Hi Dribbbler's,

This is my new exploration of the Pizza&Hungry - Mobile App

Let me know your thoughts on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome❤️

📧 Wanna create something great?
Feel free to contact us - parvez7193@gmail.com

Parvez Khan
Parvez Khan

More by Parvez Khan

View profile
    • Like