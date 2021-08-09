Miztervo

Psychedelic Skull

Psychedelic Skull colorful psychedelic skull doodle design illustration graphic design
I made this random work after got inspired from a psychedelic themed music video. I was forced to be outside of my comfort zone in which I usually used dark color theme for most of my works. But it was a lot of fun to do! Perhaps my most colorful artwork I've ever made.

Posted on Aug 9, 2021
