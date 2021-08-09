Aysha akter

FashNest - Ecommerce landing page

Aysha akter
Aysha akter
  • Save
FashNest - Ecommerce landing page website website design landing page design web ui designer home page ui design landing page web interface ecommerce landing page ecommerce online shoping fashion
Download color palette

Hi There,
This is an exploration work for ecommerce landing page . Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

Available for new project.
Feel free to contact with me.

Shoot a mail at -
ayshauiux@gmail.com

Aysha akter
Aysha akter

More by Aysha akter

View profile
    • Like