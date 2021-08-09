Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Md Omor Rahman

Edulearn - Learning Landing Page

Md Omor Rahman
Md Omor Rahman
  • Save
Edulearn - Learning Landing Page ux mobile animation clean website design logo design learning ui product design mobile app design web template design ui ux design online learning platform education landing page homepage design landing page design web design 3d ui illustration brand identity graphic design
Download color palette

Hello everyone!
This is a landing page exploration for online learning.
What do you think? Don't forget to press (L) 👍🏻 if you like it and feel free to comment.

---------------------------
LET'S TALK ABOUT YOUR PROJECTS :

Mail: omor.shipon@gmail.com

Whatsapp: +88 01749286296

Download

Follow me on

Behance

Regards.
Md Omor Rahman
Thank you...

Md Omor Rahman
Md Omor Rahman

More by Md Omor Rahman

View profile
    • Like