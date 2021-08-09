Bogdan Katsuba

BKZ X MT I

Bogdan Katsuba
Bogdan Katsuba
Hire Me
  • Save
BKZ X MT I leaf forest character nature summer artist art artwork design retro abstract shapes poster collaboration minimal graphic design symbol composition illustrator illustration
Download color palette

My first collab, a summer (2020) project created with my homie Marija Tiurina , inspired by our hometown Visaginas.
View the full project on Behance

Bogdan Katsuba
Bogdan Katsuba
Black Belt Graphic Designer & Illustrator
Hire Me

More by Bogdan Katsuba

View profile
    • Like