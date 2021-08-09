Wahyu Saputra

New Friends App

Wahyu Saputra
Wahyu Saputra
  • Save
New Friends App ux mobile ui mobile app design ui ui design
Download color palette

Hi Everyonee !!

Today I create some exploration of the New Friends App.

What do you think? Please let me know in the comment section!

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow me

3D assets : pixabay.com

-----------------------
Wanna collaborate with us ?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQ6ISKgLLP_/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2021
Wahyu Saputra
Wahyu Saputra

More by Wahyu Saputra

View profile
    • Like