Anderson Valdez

Daily UI #6: Profile Screen

Anderson Valdez
Anderson Valdez
  • Save
Daily UI #6: Profile Screen uxdesign uidesign userinterface userexperience account 006 profile design app ux minimal figma dailyui ui
Download color palette

This is Musity.

This Daily was a challenge for me, I designed the profile screen for Musity, a music application which, in turn, is also a kind of game where you have challenges like listening to songs from various countries, or styles, or listening to new songs. music etc ... Completing challenges gives you XP points that make you rank up in the app, and the time you spend listening to music makes you level up.

I hope you like it

Anderson Valdez
Anderson Valdez

More by Anderson Valdez

View profile
    • Like