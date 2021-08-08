Daily UI #6: Profile Screen

Trending designs to inspire you
This is Musity.
This Daily was a challenge for me, I designed the profile screen for Musity, a music application which, in turn, is also a kind of game where you have challenges like listening to songs from various countries, or styles, or listening to new songs. music etc ... Completing challenges gives you XP points that make you rank up in the app, and the time you spend listening to music makes you level up.
I hope you like it