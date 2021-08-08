Karl Bembridge

Decapitate | Typographical Project

medieval serif poster
This project that began in early October was based around the idea of designing a typographical poster for the word “Decapitate”, by the way of a visual style that combines minimalism and simplicity together.

To see the full project, be sure to head over to my Behance blog :)

