Bicycle Event Logo & Rack Card

Rack card and logo design for Cyclovia, an event hosted by Active Piqua located in downtown Piqua, Ohio.

Clients: Active Piqua & the City of Piqua, Ohio
Year: 2015

Reflection: In 2015 I thought this color palette was great. Today I would choose a different color palette which provides sufficient color contrast and improves accessibility. 😃

