Ihar Kavalevich

Bank service points

Ihar Kavalevich
Ihar Kavalevich
  • Save
Bank service points figma iphone ui ux ios app mobile map point service bank
Download color palette

Hey guys 👋
I am glad to show you my concept of usable searching for bank service points.
Thanks for watching!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2021
Ihar Kavalevich
Ihar Kavalevich

More by Ihar Kavalevich

View profile
    • Like