Darya Solomenko

Amuse the Muse IPA Beer Label

Darya Solomenko
Darya Solomenko
  • Save
Amuse the Muse IPA Beer Label label design mosaic walrus beer packaging beer label ipa beer craft beer beer
Download color palette

Label design for an Irish brewery Fat Walrus new IPA “Amuse the Muse”. Design inspired by the hops variety - Mosaic used for brewing.

Darya Solomenko
Darya Solomenko

More by Darya Solomenko

View profile
    • Like