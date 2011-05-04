Mike Giles

KSS Poster

Mike Giles
Mike Giles
  • Save
KSS Poster poster ink press promotion handmade
Download color palette

Test prints for some promo posters for Kitchen Sink. Using a Speedball hand crank printing press. Loads of fun.

View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2011
Mike Giles
Mike Giles
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Mike Giles

View profile
    • Like