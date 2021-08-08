Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Abdelshafi

Bedaya (ب) Letter

Abdelshafi
Abdelshafi
  • Save
Bedaya (ب) Letter سهم arrow start bedaya packaging arabic logo ب logofolio branding illustration design logo lettering lettermark
Download color palette

Bedaya - Packaging supplies
Part of "Logos & Marks" Featured project on Behance.
check the full project from Here!

Abdelshafi
Abdelshafi

More by Abdelshafi

View profile
    • Like