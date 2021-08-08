Aquatavia Water

Aquatavia is a premium water brand that focuses on mental freshness and hydration. Their goal is to make a relation between the water and the fresh lifestyle because their ideology is,,the hydration influence well-being,, If we drink water our skin looks better and it makes everyday life better. Our challenge was to create a bottle that includes the whole ideology and looks soft, clean, and minimalistic. The company wants to create a strong positioning in the minds of new customers. Their main goal was to show their main values in branding and create a premium look for the products. The mood of this idealogy is in close relation with yoga and the balanced lifestyle because everybody needs to pay attention to the scheduled drinking. Our idea was that we create something which is soft like silk, pure in design meaning like the water and we combine the lotus flower in a sophisticated way because the lotus flower is the symbol of purity, enlightenment, self-regeneration, and rebirth.