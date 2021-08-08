the Soap co. #4

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Introducing my take on “the Soap co.” ✨ (brief by @briefclub on instagram)
I am so excited to have taken part in this challenge, I honestly had so much fun working on it!
Let me know what you think, open to all feedback 💕
(Photo credits: all images are from unsplash
Mock-ups: Free-psd-images.com)
Instagram ✨
https://www.instagram.com/p/CSJp2Lljtoc/