The Medium by Harrison Edwards

Title: "The Medium by Harrison Edwards"
Type: Poster Design
Program: Adobe Photoshop CC 2020
Date Created: 8 August, 2020

This design was created in educative purposes, hence has no material nor commercial value.

Special thanks to the people who made this design possible:
Photo by Mehmet Turgut Kirkgoz on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/aZROrDzn9R0
Photo by Edward Howell on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/yl6xgqD3X14
Photo by Raphael Nogueira on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/svbDI1Pq30s
Photo by Vladimir Fedotov on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/aPdUKy65qWE
Mockup designed by rawpixel.com on Freepik
https://www.freepik.com/free-psd/ready-use-premium-quality-poster-mockup_3763865.htm#page=1&query=poster%20mockup&position=13

