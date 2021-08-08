🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Title: "The Medium by Harrison Edwards"
Type: Poster Design
Program: Adobe Photoshop CC 2020
Date Created: 8 August, 2020
This design was created in educative purposes, hence has no material nor commercial value.
Special thanks to the people who made this design possible:
Photo by Mehmet Turgut Kirkgoz on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/aZROrDzn9R0
Photo by Edward Howell on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/yl6xgqD3X14
Photo by Raphael Nogueira on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/svbDI1Pq30s
Photo by Vladimir Fedotov on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/aPdUKy65qWE
Mockup designed by rawpixel.com on Freepik
https://www.freepik.com/free-psd/ready-use-premium-quality-poster-mockup_3763865.htm#page=1&query=poster%20mockup&position=13