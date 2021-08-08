Mohan Srinivasan

Pepsi | Illustrator | MS🤞

Mohan Srinivasan
Mohan Srinivasan
  • Save
Pepsi | Illustrator | MS🤞 animation vector branding design illustration
Download color palette

Good design is like a refrigerator—when it works, no one notices, but when it doesn’t, it sure stinks 🥤

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2021
Mohan Srinivasan
Mohan Srinivasan

More by Mohan Srinivasan

View profile
    • Like