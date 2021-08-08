Hasan Mahmud

Fashion Logo

This logo is also made for a FASHION BRAND, Simple Color have been applied.

Concept : M Monogram Logo
Color : White
Category : Fashion Brand
Clients : Canada

How do you like the logo? Can share opinions., Allready clients have contracted for full branding, I will share with you when the project is completed.

