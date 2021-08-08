Are you a professional podcaster and looking for stunning podcast cover art that visually communicates the subject of the podcast? We'll help you to get a Creative and Professional Podcast Cover Artwork. We're officially Full-time Designer and have designed several eye-catching Designs. your satisfaction is our first priority. We create magic for our customers and we're excited to do the same for you! we loved to design podcast covers proudly.

Included in package

--Podcast Cover

--1600x1600 px size

--unlimited Revisions

--VIP Support

--2 Unique concepts

--Source files

--Commercial Use

All of the requirements for (Spotify, iTunes, Soundcloud, Google Play, Cast Box, Pocket Cast, and Web specifications, etc.) will be matched perfectly.

Order with confidence! Looking forward to hearing from you :) Have a great day!

Thank you for visiting my project

If you like this project please click the like button, appreciations & following me

HIRE ME

Email: throny2000@gmail.com

WhatsApp: +8801771326528

Thanks for visiting :)