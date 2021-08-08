Sofia Zaitseva

DeFi landing page

Sofia Zaitseva
Sofia Zaitseva
  • Save
DeFi landing page crypto landing landing de-fi tokens token fintech money currency cryptocurrency crypto defi
DeFi landing page crypto landing landing de-fi tokens token fintech money currency cryptocurrency crypto defi
Download color palette
  1. Bal-academy-3.png
  2. Dribbble shot HD - 7.png

For Unfederal Reserve 💙

Sofia Zaitseva
Sofia Zaitseva
UI/UX Designer based in Kyiv

More by Sofia Zaitseva

View profile
    • Like