Un sensei dans le vent

Un sensei dans le vent book clipstudio illustration aikido manga
Cover for my 3rd manga "Aikidrôle" (in progress). Clip Studio Paint.
Please discover my manga on my website : https://xyzebre.ch/aikidrole-tome-1/
First book available in english and french on Amazon, 2d only in french.
Prints : https://www.redbubble.com/fr/shop/ap/21952982?asc=u

Posted on Aug 8, 2021
