Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Cameron Stevens

BARTr UX/UI Design

Cameron Stevens
Cameron Stevens
Hire Me
  • Save
BARTr UX/UI Design design ux ui
BARTr UX/UI Design design ux ui
BARTr UX/UI Design design ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Bartr app.png
  2. Desktop - 1.png
  3. 606683a255368282592cacff_Component 5.png

Safely Trade, Sell, or Donate old goods

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2021
Cameron Stevens
Cameron Stevens
Call me BVNGER. Find me lost somewhere in the universe...
Hire Me

More by Cameron Stevens

View profile
    • Like