Lokavora

Hanoman Mascot Logo

Lokavora
Lokavora
  • Save
Hanoman Mascot Logo mascot logo design branding gaming gamers esports animal logo vector logo design illustration monkey monkey mascot
Download color palette

Hi everyone!
Exploration of making a monkey with hanoman style mascot logo designs. For the full version please visit Hanoman Mascot I am very happy to hear feedback from you all.

Don't forget to press "L" for this design.
Send your inquiry at : lokavora@gmail.com

BEHANCE | INSTAGRAM | FACEBOOK

Lokavora
Lokavora

More by Lokavora

View profile
    • Like