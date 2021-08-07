Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
User profile | Daily UI 006

User profile | Daily UI 006 userprofile graphic design challenges designer bookappdesign bookapp figmadesign figma illustration design dailyuichallenge dailyui dailychallenge challenge uxdesigner uxdesign ux uidesigner uidesign ui
Helloo people! 👋

Here is my design of a book app user profile.
Feel free to leave some feedback!😊

Thank you!,

Mafer

