Oren Liebenthal

Frank Ocean T-Shirt design

Oren Liebenthal
Oren Liebenthal
  • Save
Frank Ocean T-Shirt design musician graphic design design music poster music art t shirt tee shirt t-shirt frank ocean
Download color palette

This is my first time making a T shirt design. Let me know what you think, and all feedback is appreciated.

Oren Liebenthal
Oren Liebenthal

More by Oren Liebenthal

View profile
    • Like