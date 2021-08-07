Jane Pyeon

Design Challenge: Messenger

Jane Pyeon
Jane Pyeon
  • Save
Design Challenge: Messenger adobe photoshop sketch design challenge messenger design user interface ui mobile app design
Download color palette

Messenger design challenge!
The three screen portrayed are the Home, Chat, and individual chat screens.

I used some fictional characters to build up the list! Do you know them?

Jane Pyeon
Jane Pyeon

More by Jane Pyeon

View profile
    • Like