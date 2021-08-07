Designing with Accessibility In Mind: The Bookshop

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Here are some screens from The Bookshop, a project I completed for my UI Design course with CareerFoundry.
As you may have noticed, two of the screens are identical aside from font and image size. This is due to an accessibility setting change that can be made within the app! This project was meaningful in that I was able to dive deeper into designing with accessibility in mind.
Dark themed design and accessibility, what are your thoughts and tips?
Thank you~
Check out the full case study on my portfolio!
https://janejpyeon.myportfolio.com/