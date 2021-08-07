Tiktochat pro - Free HD video calls & group chat

Tiktochat is a free, simple and faster video calling & instant messaging app. Message and video call your friends and family for free, on any device no matter where they are.

To get started on Tiktochat all you need is a data plan or Wi-Fi connection and you’re good to go. Make free international calls, use video calling, open a group chat, and so much more!

With Tiktochat you will have access to unlimited calls, endless texting and high quality video chat all for free.

feature highlights:

Channels:

Create your own channel and build a community around your interests and share videos audios and images of any topic which you are much interested. Post regularly, gain attention and get more followers to your channel to become an influencer.

Data Protection:

Tiktochat cares about your privacy and security. We do not store any of your data on servers. All your communication through Tiktochat is end-to-end encrypted, so no one - not even Tiktochat - can access them.

High Quality audio & HD video Calls:

Enjoy crystal-clear voice calls and HD video calls wherever you are, even with a slow internet connection or overloaded Wi-Fi network.

Multimedia:

Fast photo and video sharing you can also send and receive voice messages or documents of any type(.DOC, .MP3, .ZIP, .PDF, etc.)

Group:

Enjoy group chats with friends members and share videos and documents of all types, send hundreds of free emotional stickers and more.

*Data charges may apply. Check with your carrier for details.

--------------------------------------------------------------

We're always excited to hear from you! If you have any feedback, questions, Please feel free to contact us via:

Email: support@tiktochat.com