Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dorian Avila

Chaiton | Badge Design

Dorian Avila
Dorian Avila
  • Save
Chaiton | Badge Design crosshatch etching branding adobe illustrator logo business logo logo design vintage logo illustration logo designer
Download color palette

Illustration I made for a tea company in Assam.

Check my Process Video

Instagram | YouTube | Facebook

Dorian Avila
Dorian Avila

More by Dorian Avila

View profile
    • Like